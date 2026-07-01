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Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte Presents: GAME ON!

Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte Presents: GAME ON!

Step Inside the Game.

Video game music is some of the most cinematic, emotionally powerful music being written today, and Game On! places you front and center. The music. The story. The battles!

This immersive concert brings audiences inside iconic game worlds through sweeping choral sound and projected gameplay and cinematic capture. These scores aren’t background music, they are the emotional engine behind epic stories, impossible odds, chosen families, and final battles.

The music is bold and instantly recognizable: driving rhythms, soaring themes, and moments of breathtaking intensity that rival the great film scores. Paired with striking visuals, you become part of the action, surrounding by sound, story, and momentum.

This isn’t music you just listen to. It’s music you enter.

The First United Methodist Church in Charlotte
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte/Women's Chorus of Charlotte
7045499202
info@gmccharlotte.org
www.gmccharlotte.org

Artist Group Info

Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte
info@gmccharlotte.org
www.gmccharlotte.org
The First United Methodist Church in Charlotte
501 North Tryon Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
704-333-9081
office@charlottefirst.org
http://www.umglobalaidsfund.com