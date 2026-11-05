© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ghosts of Christmas Past

Ghosts of Christmas Past

As the sun sets, enter a candlelit world of shadows, spirits, and Christmas wonder with The Ghosts of Christmas Past. Music by Marais, Dowland, Handel, Monteverdi, and others moves from haunting melodies and mysterious sonorities to lively dances, virtuosic instrumental works, and beloved carols.
Readings from Dickens and ghostly tales from North Carolina draw us between two worlds: the foggy streets of Victorian London and the places, stories, and legends rooted right here at home. Woven through the music, they lead the evening from eerie mystery to Christmas warmth.
A complimentary happy hour and reception with the artists follows each concert, and each event is partnered with a free outreach performance or educational program to expand access to live music across our community. Support our mission at 7thStreetConcerts.org!

St. Peter's Episcopal Church
30-50
05:11 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

7th Street Concerts
704-332-7746
contact@7thstreetconcerts.org
https://7thstreetconcerts.org

Artist Group Info

Lenora Leggatt
lleggatt@7thstreetconcerts.org
7thstreetconcerts.org
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
115 West 7th Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202