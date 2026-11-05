As the sun sets, enter a candlelit world of shadows, spirits, and Christmas wonder with The Ghosts of Christmas Past. Music by Marais, Dowland, Handel, Monteverdi, and others moves from haunting melodies and mysterious sonorities to lively dances, virtuosic instrumental works, and beloved carols.

Readings from Dickens and ghostly tales from North Carolina draw us between two worlds: the foggy streets of Victorian London and the places, stories, and legends rooted right here at home. Woven through the music, they lead the evening from eerie mystery to Christmas warmth.

A complimentary happy hour and reception with the artists follows each concert, and each event is partnered with a free outreach performance or educational program to expand access to live music across our community. Support our mission at 7thStreetConcerts.org!