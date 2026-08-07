Harold Night

The Harold is an improv form performed around the globe, but this one is uniquely Charlotte! So buckle up and get ready for the unexpected, as each show is unique & made up on-the-spot based on your suggestions! Meet Snobs Anonymous. Come to see this CATCh House team and you'll enjoy a night of hot takes, quick wit, and quirky characters & scenes. Snobs Anonymous performs the iconic Harold form and delivers a night of laughter and high-energy improv & storytelling! They say in the Wild West, a comedy maniac named Ol' Del invented the Harold to tame his wild imagination, naming it after his trusty steed. Fact or frontier tall tale? Either way, his spirit lives on every time Ol' Unreliable takes the stage… get ready for a wild ride! What else can you expect? 🚗 Stress-free, complimentary parking. 🍻A selection of regional craft beers, cider, spiked seltzers and wine for sale. 🥤Coke products, chips and candy for sale. 📍Part of the growing LoSo neighborhood with close proximity to local restaurants, breweries and more. 🚪Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Please arrive at least 10 to 15 minutes before showtime to grab concessions and be seated. 💰Save by snagging your $10 online ticket before showtime! Tickets at the door are $15. Don't miss this uproarious night of comedy!