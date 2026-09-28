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Harvest at the Haven

Harvest at the Haven

It’s harvest time at Wing Haven! Join us in the SEED Wildlife Garden & Children’s Garden to celebrate the fall season! Activities include harvesting seasonal vegetables from our garden beds, preparing the beds for a winter crop, creating seasonal crafts, exploring the garden for creepy crawlies, and more! Festive refreshments will be served.

Recommended for children ages 10 and under and their families.

Register now! Space is limited

Wing Haven
25-30
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

stefanie@winghavengardens.org
Wing Haven
260 Ridgewood Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28209
704.331.0664
stefanie@winghavengardens.org
winghavengardens.org