Harvest at the Haven
Harvest at the Haven
It’s harvest time at Wing Haven! Join us in the SEED Wildlife Garden & Children’s Garden to celebrate the fall season! Activities include harvesting seasonal vegetables from our garden beds, preparing the beds for a winter crop, creating seasonal crafts, exploring the garden for creepy crawlies, and more! Festive refreshments will be served.
Recommended for children ages 10 and under and their families.
Register now! Space is limited
Wing Haven
25-30
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
stefanie@winghavengardens.org
Wing Haven
260 Ridgewood AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28209
704.331.0664
stefanie@winghavengardens.org