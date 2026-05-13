I-77 South Express Lanes Project Community Engagement Meetings

I-77 SOUTH EXPRESS LANES PROJECT COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT SESSIONS

Join other community members for a session with the four shortlisted developers and provide your feedback on design, community benefits and other aspects of what you want to see in your community.

Upcoming meetings:

Tuesday, May 12 Developer Listening Session with Community (1 of 3) 5:30 PM | TMC: 2327 Tipton Drive RSVP

Wednesday, May 13 Developer Listening Session with Community (2 of 3) 8:00 AM | CMGC: Room 267, 600 E 4th Street RSVP

Wednesday, May 13 Developer Listening Session with Community (3 of 3) 5:30 PM | TMC: 2327 Tipton Drive

Other opportunities to Engage:

Tuesday, May 19 Reconnecting the Corridor Summit 5:30 PM | Friendship Missionary Baptist Church: 3400 Beatties Ford Road RSVP

Wednesday, May 20 Reconnecting the Corridor Summit 1:00 PM RSVP & 5:30 PM RSVP | Friendship Missionary Baptist Church: 3400 Beatties Ford Road

Tuesday, May 26 Map Deep Dive (Morehead, 5th Street, Brookshire) 6:00 PM | Virtual RSVP