Prepare to let loose and laugh at Improv Game Night! It's the hilariously unpredictable show where YOU play a pivotal role. Think Whose Line is it Anyway? but with no television cameras, musical talent of Wayne Brady or re-runs. This show will never happen the same way again - it's just for you! You, our audience, will be the masterminds behind the madness, shouting out suggestions that spark comedic chaos on stage. So, get ready for a night of surprises, spontaneous creativity and a whole lot of laughter!

What else can you expect? 🚗 Stress-free, complimentary parking. 🍻A selection of regional craft beers, cider, spiked seltzers and wine for sale. 🥤Coke products, chips and candy for sale.

📍Part of the growing LoSo neighborhood with close proximity to local restaurants, breweries and more.

🚪Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Please arrive at least 10 to 15 minutes before showtime to grab concessions and be seated.

💰Save by snagging your $10 online ticket before showtime! Tickets at the door are $15. Don't miss this uproarious night of comedy!