Jâca in the Davis Theatre

At the heart of Jâca is an award-winning clarinet and guitar duo whose playful chemistry and curiosity for global music bring extraordinary color and imagination to the stage. From Flamenco to Fado, Appalachia to Argentina, they explore a wide musical landscape with stunning versatility, pushing the limits of what their instruments can do through guitar slides, clarinet smears, and inventive arrangements.

Described as “an exciting new wave of chamber music groups,” their performances have taken them from national television to Carnegie Hall. As Humans of Chamber Music notes, “At a Jâca concert you’re not just a bystander, you feel a part of it.” Jâca performed at the Cabarrus Arts Council two years ago and was a fan favorite. We’re so excited to welcome them back to Students Take Part in the Arts and to the Davis Theatre Stage!