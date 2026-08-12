JAZZ ROOM Presents: Joe Lovano and his Joyous Encounter Quartet
JAZZ ROOM Presents: Joe Lovano and his Joyous Encounter Quartet
Grammy-winning saxophone legend Joe Lovano opens the 2026–27 JAZZ ROOM Season with his “Joyous Encounter Quartet.” Known for his deeply expressive tone and fearless improvisation, Lovano leads a dynamic program of original works and inventive interpretations. Expect an electrifying evening of bold interplay, rich musical dialogue, and modern jazz at its highest level.
The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.
Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.
Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
JazzArts Charlotte
(704) 334-3900
info@thejazzarts.org
Artist Group Info
Joe Lovano
Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
130 N Tryon StCharlotte, North Carolina 28202