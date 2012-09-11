JAZZ ROOM Presents: Joe Lovano and his Joyous Encounter Quartet

September 11th & 12th

Other times for this event:

September 11 @ 8:15 pm

September 12 @ 7:00 pm

September 12 @ 9:15 pm

Grammy-winning saxophone legend Joe Lovano opens the 2026–27 JAZZ ROOM Season with his “Joyous Encounter Quartet.” Known for his deeply expressive tone and fearless improvisation, Lovano leads a dynamic program of original works and inventive interpretations. Expect an electrifying evening of bold interplay, rich musical dialogue, and modern jazz at its highest level.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.