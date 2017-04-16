JAZZ ROOM Presents: Nicholas Payton + The Nth Power

April 16th & 17th

Other Times For This Event:

April 16th @ 8:15 pm

April 17th @ 7:00 pm

April 17th @ 9:15 pm

Internationally renowned New Orleans trumpeter Nicholas Payton makes his JAZZ ROOM debut with a groove-driven quartet performance. A Grammy Award-winning artist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Payton has been a leading voice in modern jazz for decades, known for his stylistic range and innovative approach. Expect a dynamic set rooted in deep grooves, masterful improvisation, and forward-thinking artistry.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.