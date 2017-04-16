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JAZZ ROOM Presents: Nicholas Payton

JAZZ ROOM Presents: Nicholas Payton

JAZZ ROOM Presents: Nicholas Payton + The Nth Power
April 16th & 17th

Other Times For This Event:
April 16th @ 8:15 pm
April 17th @ 7:00 pm
April 17th @ 9:15 pm

Internationally renowned New Orleans trumpeter Nicholas Payton makes his JAZZ ROOM debut with a groove-driven quartet performance. A Grammy Award-winning artist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Payton has been a leading voice in modern jazz for decades, known for his stylistic range and innovative approach. Expect a dynamic set rooted in deep grooves, masterful improvisation, and forward-thinking artistry.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.

JAZZ ROOM at Stage Door Theater at the Blumenthal
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Apr 17, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

JazzArts Charlotte
(704) 334-3900
info@thejazzarts.org
http://www.thejazzarts.org
JAZZ ROOM at Stage Door Theater at the Blumenthal
155 North College Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
704-334-3900
info@thejazzarts.org
www.thejazzarts.org