© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

JAZZ ROOM Presents: René Marie – Experiment In Truth

JAZZ ROOM Presents: René Marie – Experiment In Truth

JAZZ ROOM Presents: René Marie | Experiment In Truth
November 13th & 14th

Other Times For This Event:
November 13th @ 8:15 pm
November 14th @ 7:00 pm
November 145h @ 9:15 pm

Celebrated vocalist René Marie returns to the JAZZ ROOM with her boundary-pushing ensemble, Experiment In Truth. Renowned for her rich, expressive voice and fearless approach to repertoire, Marie weaves together jazz, blues, soul, and original works with compelling storytelling and thought-provoking perspective, creating a powerful connection with her audience. Expect an evening of striking interpretations, emotional depth, and artistry that leaves a lasting impression.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.

Stage Door Theater
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

JazzArts Charlotte
(704) 334-3900
info@thejazzarts.org
http://www.thejazzarts.org
Stage Door Theater
155 N. College St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202