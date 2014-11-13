JAZZ ROOM Presents: René Marie | Experiment In Truth

November 13th & 14th

Other Times For This Event:

November 13th @ 8:15 pm

November 14th @ 7:00 pm

November 145h @ 9:15 pm

Celebrated vocalist René Marie returns to the JAZZ ROOM with her boundary-pushing ensemble, Experiment In Truth. Renowned for her rich, expressive voice and fearless approach to repertoire, Marie weaves together jazz, blues, soul, and original works with compelling storytelling and thought-provoking perspective, creating a powerful connection with her audience. Expect an evening of striking interpretations, emotional depth, and artistry that leaves a lasting impression.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.