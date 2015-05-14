JAZZ ROOM Presents: The Emmet Cohen Trio

May 14th & 15th

Other Times For This Event:

May 14th @ 8:15 pm

May 15th @ 7:00 pm

May 15th @ 9:15 pm

Piano virtuoso Emmet Cohen returns to the JAZZ ROOM with his acclaimed trio to close out the 2026-27 season. An award-winning fan favorite known for his dynamic range and joyful approach to the music, Cohen blends stride, swing, blues, and modern jazz into a vibrant and engaging performance style. Join us for a spirited season finale led by one of today’s most exciting voices in jazz.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.