© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

JAZZ ROOM Presents: The Emmet Cohen Trio

JAZZ ROOM Presents: The Emmet Cohen Trio

JAZZ ROOM Presents: The Emmet Cohen Trio
May 14th & 15th

Other Times For This Event:
May 14th @ 8:15 pm
May 15th @ 7:00 pm
May 15th @ 9:15 pm

Piano virtuoso Emmet Cohen returns to the JAZZ ROOM with his acclaimed trio to close out the 2026-27 season. An award-winning fan favorite known for his dynamic range and joyful approach to the music, Cohen blends stride, swing, blues, and modern jazz into a vibrant and engaging performance style. Join us for a spirited season finale led by one of today’s most exciting voices in jazz.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.

Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through May 15, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

JazzArts Charlotte
(704) 334-3900
info@thejazzarts.org
http://www.thejazzarts.org
Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
130 N Tryon St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202