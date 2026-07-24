JAZZ ROOM Presents: The JAZZ ROOM Holiday Edition

December 4th & 5th

Celebrate the season with the JAZZ ROOM Holiday Edition, a festive evening of live jazz and holiday spirit in support of JazzArts Charlotte’s JazzArts Academy. This special benefit concert features a joyful blend of seasonal favorites and jazz classics, paired with a pre-concert reception and silent auction. Join us for an unforgettable night of music, community, and giving—supporting the future of jazz.

Artist will be announced soon.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.