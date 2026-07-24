JAZZ ROOM Presents: The Pedrito Martinez Group

October 2nd & 3rd

Other Times For This Event:

October 2nd @ 8:15 pm

October 3rd @ 7:00 pm

October 3rd @ 9:15 pm

Internationally acclaimed percussionist and bandleader Pedrito Martínez returns to the JAZZ ROOM with his electrifying Pedrito Martinez Group by popular demand. A frequent collaborator with artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Eric Clapton, and Sting, Martínez brings a globally celebrated sound that blends Afro-Cuban traditions with jazz. Expect an evening of captivating rhythms and high-energy dance worthy grooves, all in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.