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JAZZ ROOM Presents: Valentine’s Edition with Don Vappie

JAZZ ROOM Presents: Valentine’s Edition with Don Vappie

JAZZ ROOM Presents: Valentine’s Edition with Don Vappie & Jazz Creole
February 12th & 13th

Other Times For This Event:
February 12th @ 8:15 pm
February 13th @ 7:00 pm
February 13th @ 9:15 pm

Legendary, award-winning New Orleans Creole banjoist and vocalist Don Vappie brings his ensemble Jazz Creole to the JAZZ ROOM for a special Valentine’s weekend celebration. Inspired by the legacy of Danny Barker and the rich traditions of Caribbean Creole culture, Vappie delivers an enchanting program rooted in classic New Orleans style. Expect a soulful evening of rhythm, romance, and timeless Creole jazz.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.

Stage Door Theater
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Feb 13, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

JazzArts Charlotte
(704) 334-3900
info@thejazzarts.org
http://www.thejazzarts.org
Stage Door Theater
155 N. College St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202