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JAZZ ROOM Presents: Women in Jazz | Sharel Cassity’s Alliance

JAZZ ROOM Presents: Women in Jazz | Sharel Cassity’s Alliance

JAZZ ROOM Presents: Women in Jazz | Sharel Cassity’s Alliance
March 12th & 13th

Other Times For This Event:
March 12th @ 8:15 pm
March 13th @ 7:00 pm
March 13th @ 9:15 pm

Celebrated saxophonist Sharel Cassity brings her all-female ensemble, Sharel Cassity’s Alliance, to the JAZZ ROOM for a special Women In Jazz edition in celebration of Women’s History Month. A DownBeat “Rising Star” known for her commanding alto sound and fearless artistry, Cassity leads a powerhouse group performing original music with vision and vitality. Expect an inspiring evening that highlights the brilliance, creativity, and impact of women in jazz.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.

JAZZ ROOM at Stage Door Theater at the Blumenthal
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Mar 13, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

JazzArts Charlotte
(704) 334-3900
info@thejazzarts.org
http://www.thejazzarts.org
JAZZ ROOM at Stage Door Theater at the Blumenthal
155 North College Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
704-334-3900
info@thejazzarts.org
www.thejazzarts.org