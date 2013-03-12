JAZZ ROOM Presents: Women in Jazz | Sharel Cassity’s Alliance

March 12th & 13th

Other Times For This Event:

March 12th @ 8:15 pm

March 13th @ 7:00 pm

March 13th @ 9:15 pm

Celebrated saxophonist Sharel Cassity brings her all-female ensemble, Sharel Cassity’s Alliance, to the JAZZ ROOM for a special Women In Jazz edition in celebration of Women’s History Month. A DownBeat “Rising Star” known for her commanding alto sound and fearless artistry, Cassity leads a powerhouse group performing original music with vision and vitality. Expect an inspiring evening that highlights the brilliance, creativity, and impact of women in jazz.

The JAZZ ROOM provides a casual and intimate setting with tables and a full bar, reminiscent of the classic jazz rooms of yesteryear.

Thank you to our JAZZ ROOM contributors: The City of Charlotte, O’s Place Jazz, North Carolina Arts Council and Akers Foundation.