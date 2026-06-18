Jazz Under the Summer Sky
Jazz Under the Summer Sky
Free Jazz concert featuring Morning Star Minister of Music Wesley Reynoso on Piano with Sandy Gabriel, Sax; Guy Frometa, Drums; Ramon Vazquez, Bass; David Almengod, Percussion and Stephen Anderson, Keys. Bring your lawn chairs to join us for a concert under the summer sky! In the event of inclement weather, the event will move inside. There will be Kona Ice for purchase.
Morning Star Lutheran Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Morning Star Lutheran Church
704-847-4502
info@mslcnc.org
Artist Group Info
Wesley Reynoso
music@mslcnc.org
Morning Star Lutheran Church
12509 Idlewild Rd.Matthews, North Carolina 28105