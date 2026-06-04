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July Pop-Up Mini Art Market

July Pop-Up Mini Art Market

These mini pop-up art sales, held the third Saturday of each month, offer original works by Native American artists and are perfect for gifts or your own personal art collection. The market on Saturday, July 18 (10am-4pm) features dream catchers/Catawba pottery by Justin Johnson (Catawba Nation) and jewelry/beadwork by Jeannie Sanders-Smith (Catawba Nation). Free and open to the public!

Native American Studies Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center (USC Lancaster)
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.
Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
www.sc.edu/lancaster/nas