June Pop-Up Mini Art Market

Shop for original works by local Native American artists and hear more from the artists themselves at USC Lancaster's Native American Studies Center!

These mini pop-up art sales offer original works by Native American artists, perfect for gifts or your personal art collection!

The June market features artwork such as beadwork and jewelry by Alex Boatwright (Catawba Nation) and Catawba pottery by Nancy White (Catawba Nation).

Admission is free and open to the public!