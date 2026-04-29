June Pop-Up Mini Art Market
June Pop-Up Mini Art Market
Shop for original works by local Native American artists and hear more from the artists themselves at USC Lancaster's Native American Studies Center!
These mini pop-up art sales offer original works by Native American artists, perfect for gifts or your personal art collection!
The June market features artwork such as beadwork and jewelry by Alex Boatwright (Catawba Nation) and Catawba pottery by Nancy White (Catawba Nation).
Admission is free and open to the public!
Native American Studies Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu