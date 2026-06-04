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Juneteenth Art Fest

Juneteenth Art Fest

Join us at the University City Juneteenth Art Fest on June 19th from 4-8pm at the Shoppes at University Place Lakefront! Celebrate freedom, culture, and creativity with musical performances, live artists, dancers, fashion, vendors, games, giveaways, and free interactive activities for all ages. Experience the rich heritage of African American culture and don’t miss this free, fun-filled event to celebrate freedom!

Shoppes at University Place, Lakefront
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Third Rock Events
2152667254
info@3rdrockevents.com
Shoppes at University Place, Lakefront
8931 J M Keynes Drive
Charlotte, North Carolina 28262