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Laser Prince

Laser Prince

Get ready to party like it's 1999! Join us for Laser Prince, a dazzling laser light show celebrating the legendary music and unforgettable legacy of Prince.

Experience an incredible soundtrack paired with stunning laser choreography and plenty of purple as we honor one of music's most innovative artists. From funk and rock to R&B and pop, Prince's iconic sound comes to life under the dome in a truly unforgettable way.

Catawba Science Center
Free with Admission
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NE
HICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/events/50years