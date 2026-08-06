Leaders in Action Lecture and Networking Reception featuring Michael Rhodes, Ally Financial
Leaders in Action Lecture and Networking Reception featuring Michael Rhodes, Ally Financial
Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture and Networking Reception
6:00-7:00PM
Ketner Auditorium, Sykes Learning Center
1928 Sewlyn Avenue
Queens University of Charlotte
The Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture Series provides the McColl School of Business and Queens University’s campus community with an opportunity to interact with and be exposed to a variety of leaders with varying leadership styles and experiences. The lecture events are hosted in an intimate setting where the audience can ask questions and hear personal and professional leadership experiences from our guests.
Lectures begins at 6:00pm and a networking reception will immediately follow.
McColl School of Business, Queens University of Charlotte
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06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
McColl School of Business
7046170056
williamj@queens.edu
McColl School of Business, Queens University of Charlotte
1900 Selwyn AvenueCharlotte, North Carolina 28274