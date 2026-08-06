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Leaders in Action Lecture and Networking Reception featuring Shelly Cayette-Weston, Charlotte Hornets

Leaders in Action Lecture and Networking Reception featuring Shelly Cayette-Weston, Charlotte Hornets

Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture and Networking Receptions
6:00-7:00PM
Ketner Auditorium, Sykes Learning Center
1928 Sewlyn Avenue
Queens University of Charlotte

The Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture Series provides the McColl School of Business and Queens University’s campus community with an opportunity to interact with and be exposed to a variety of leaders with varying leadership styles and experiences. The lecture events are hosted in an intimate setting where the audience can ask questions and hear personal and professional leadership experiences from our guests.

Lectures begins at 6:00pm and a networking reception will immediately follow.

McColl School of Business
0
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

McColl School of Busi
https://www.queens.edu/business/

Artist Group Info

jane@williamsleadershipgroup.com
McColl School of Business
1900 Selwyn Avenue
Charlotte, North Carolina 28274