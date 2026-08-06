Leaders in Action Lecture and Networking Reception featuring Vonda Huss, Brighthouse Financial

Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture and Networking Reception

6:00-7:00PM

Ketner Auditorium, Sykes Learning Center

1928 Sewlyn Avenue

Queens University of Charlotte

The Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture Series provides the McColl School of Business and Queens University’s campus community with an opportunity to interact with and be exposed to a variety of leaders with varying leadership styles and experiences. The lecture events are hosted in an intimate setting where the audience can ask questions and hear personal and professional leadership experiences from our guests.

Lectures begins at 6:00pm and a networking reception will immediately follow.