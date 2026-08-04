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Legally Blonde - The Musical

Legally Blonde - The Musical

OMG you guys!!! Legally Blonde - The Musical is coming to CoMMA!

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde - The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest heroine and, or course, her Chihuahua Bruiser.

"A high-energy...hymn to the glories of girlishness." - The New York Times

Adult: $58 - $98
Youth: $38

*Above prices include $3 facility fee
*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax
*All persons must have a ticket, including infants

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
Adult: $58 - $98 / Youth: $38
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 23 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
comma@morgantonnc.gov
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 S. College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
28-433-7469
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org