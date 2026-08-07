Legally Family: An improv comedy show

Get ready for a hilarious night of improv comedy, where every moment, every character, and every laugh is created on-the-spot just for you! It's never the same show twice! The Play Cousinz are a BIPOC-centered improv crew in Charlotte, NC, serving up big laughs, real stories, and joyful community—where everyone feels like family. Courtroomprov: Consider yourself summoned to appear in the CATCh courtroom, where our improvisers will turn your suggestions into a classically dramatic, hilarious court trial, all made up right on stage! In this show, our audience plays a vital role. Once all of the evidence has been presented and the final arguments are given, it’s up to you to decide: GUILTY or NOT GUILTY. See you in court! What else can you expect? 🚗 Stress-free, complimentary parking. 🍻A selection of regional craft beers, cider, spiked seltzers and wine for sale. 🥤Coke products, chips and candy for sale. 📍Part of the growing LoSo neighborhood with close proximity to local restaurants, breweries and more. 🚪Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Please arrive at least 10 to 15 minutes before showtime to grab concessions and be seated. 💰Save by snagging your $10 online ticket before showtime! Tickets at the door are $15. Don't miss this uproarious night of comedy!