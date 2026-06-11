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Let the Music Play: The Steinway Residency Series featuring Hwa-Jin Kim

Let the Music Play: The Steinway Residency Series featuring Hwa-Jin Kim

Concert pianist and educator Hwa-Jin Kim brings her mastery of classical performances, including Beethoven and Chopin, to the Mint. Founder and artistic director of Sonare Music Academy in Asheville and Sonare Club of Atlanta, Kim has more than 35 years of teaching at the conservatory and university level. She recently organized and completed the Beethoven 32 Concert Series—all 32 Beethoven piano sonatas performed by 32 pianists—the first of its kind in Western North Carolina. She also is a two-time Steinway Top Teacher Award recipient. Hear the music and then enjoy exploring the galleries until 9 PM. About the Steinway Residency In collaboration with Steinway Carolinas, the Mint has introduced the Steinway Residency Series, a monthly event featuring live piano performances by accomplished pianists from the region. Scheduled for every third Wednesday from 6–6:45 p.m., these performances are part of the museum’s Free Wednesday Nights, allowing visitors to enjoy live music alongside the museum’s exhibitions. The series aims to enrich the cultural experience of attendees and highlight Charlotte’s vibrant music scene. The series is presented by First Horizon Bank.

Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts
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06:00 PM - 06:45 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Mint Museum
704-337-2000
info@mintmuseum.org
https://www.mintmuseum.org/
Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts
500 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202