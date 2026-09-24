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"Liberation" Produced by Three Bone Theatre

"Liberation" Produced by Three Bone Theatre

Liberation
Written by Bess Wolh

Directed by Donna Bradby
https://www.threebonetheatre.com/2627events/liberation

Starring
Rachel Dawson* is Lizzie
Jenny Hubbard* is Margie
Lauren Pavlacka* is Susan
Emma Kitchin* is Dora
Valerie Thames is Celeste
Callie Richards is Isadora
Sabrina Robinson* is Joanne
Nathan Morris is Bill
*denotes Three Bone Theatre debut

November 6-22, 2026
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays at 2 p.m.​

Performances will be held at
Arts Factory
1545 W. Trade St

About the Show
It’s 1970. Somewhere in Ohio, six women meet on a basketball court to form a consciousness-raising women's liberation group, determined to shake up their lives and change the world. Fifty years later, one of their daughters tries to understand where things fell apart.
A provocative, wildly theatrical play that poses vital questions about friendship, legacy and the true meaning of liberation, investigating what we inherit, what we forget, and what we’re still fighting to understand.
“A superb enthralling emotional knockout... an extraordinary must-see… Mothers, take your friends and daughters." - THE WASHINGTON POST

“An unadulterated pleasure. Powerfully moving and funny. When these women talk, we want to hear every word... Looks at community and individuality, determination and self-determination, in an elegiac and impassioned manner.” - THE NEW YORK TIMES

“The year’s best play… an awesome night in the theater… the audience is immediately hooked… Wohl is so skillful in telling this free-floating story… [she] fills Liberation with all sorts of wonderful side trips… but through it all, the female characters are never presented as a bunch of victims.” - THE WRAP

The Arts Factory
30
Every 3 weeks through Nov 22, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Three Bone Theatre
704-559-9051
threebonetheatre@gmail.com
https://www.threebonetheatre.com/hands-up

Artist Group Info

Hailey Gilland
hailey@threebonetheatre.com
The Arts Factory
1545 W Trade Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28216