"Liberation" Produced by Three Bone Theatre

Liberation

Written by Bess Wolh

Directed by Donna Bradby

https://www.threebonetheatre.com/2627events/liberation

Starring

Rachel Dawson* is Lizzie

Jenny Hubbard* is Margie

Lauren Pavlacka* is Susan

Emma Kitchin* is Dora

Valerie Thames is Celeste

Callie Richards is Isadora

Sabrina Robinson* is Joanne

Nathan Morris is Bill

*denotes Three Bone Theatre debut

November 6-22, 2026

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.​

Performances will be held at

Arts Factory

1545 W. Trade St

About the Show

It’s 1970. Somewhere in Ohio, six women meet on a basketball court to form a consciousness-raising women's liberation group, determined to shake up their lives and change the world. Fifty years later, one of their daughters tries to understand where things fell apart.

A provocative, wildly theatrical play that poses vital questions about friendship, legacy and the true meaning of liberation, investigating what we inherit, what we forget, and what we’re still fighting to understand.

“A superb enthralling emotional knockout... an extraordinary must-see… Mothers, take your friends and daughters." - THE WASHINGTON POST

“An unadulterated pleasure. Powerfully moving and funny. When these women talk, we want to hear every word... Looks at community and individuality, determination and self-determination, in an elegiac and impassioned manner.” - THE NEW YORK TIMES

“The year’s best play… an awesome night in the theater… the audience is immediately hooked… Wohl is so skillful in telling this free-floating story… [she] fills Liberation with all sorts of wonderful side trips… but through it all, the female characters are never presented as a bunch of victims.” - THE WRAP

