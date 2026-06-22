LiveLung Charlotte Chapter: Lung Cancer Education & Support Meeting
LiveLung Charlotte Chapter: Lung Cancer Education & Support Meeting
The LiveLung Charlotte Chapter brings together people impacted by lung cancer—patients, survivors, care partners, and loved ones—for education, connection, and support.
We meet in person on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 11:30 am at:
Covenant Presbyterian Church
1000 E. Morehead St
Fellowship Hall Room 205
Charlotte NC 28204
Each meeting features expert speakers sharing the latest information about lung cancer, along with time to connect with others who understand the journey.
This Month’s Topic: The White Ribbon Project: Changing the Conversation About Lung Cancer
Guest Speaker: Heidi Nafman-Onda, MS
A free lunch is provided, so please register at least 24 hours in advance.
Register here: https://forms.zohopublic.com/lynnlive1/form/CharlotteNCMeetingRegistration/formperma/zWxVAZaLCtH-dhbUYG_h9E3yTzIQQb5RR-SOV1BkXTc
Everyone impacted by lung cancer is welcome.
Education. Community. Empowerment.