© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LiveLung Charlotte Chapter: Lung Cancer Education & Support Meeting

LiveLung Charlotte Chapter: Lung Cancer Education & Support Meeting

The LiveLung Charlotte Chapter brings together people impacted by lung cancer—patients, survivors, care partners, and loved ones—for education, connection, and support.

We meet in person on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 11:30 am at:
Covenant Presbyterian Church
1000 E. Morehead St
Fellowship Hall Room 205
Charlotte NC 28204

Each meeting features expert speakers sharing the latest information about lung cancer, along with time to connect with others who understand the journey.

This Month’s Topic: The White Ribbon Project: Changing the Conversation About Lung Cancer
Guest Speaker: Heidi Nafman-Onda, MS

A free lunch is provided, so please register at least 24 hours in advance.
Register here: https://forms.zohopublic.com/lynnlive1/form/CharlotteNCMeetingRegistration/formperma/zWxVAZaLCtH-dhbUYG_h9E3yTzIQQb5RR-SOV1BkXTc
Everyone impacted by lung cancer is welcome.
Education. Community. Empowerment.

Covenant Presbyterian Church
11:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

LiveLung.org
Covenant Presbyterian Church
1000 E Morehead Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
sinead@livelung.org
Livelung.org