Meet & Mingle Happy Hour with Charlotte Center for the Arts

Join us for a relaxed and inspiring evening on the patio at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in Ballantyne as we bring together neighbors, creatives, supporters, and community leaders who care about the future of the arts in South Charlotte. This casual happy hour is the perfect opportunity to learn more about Charlotte Center for the Arts, our mission, and the momentum building around our current initiatives.

During the event, you’ll get a glimpse into what we’re working on now, the next steps in our vision to expand arts access and build long‑term arts infrastructure, and the ways you can get involved. We will share our vision for the Community Arts Hub and what we expect it to look like!

You’ll also have the chance to connect with others who share a passion for growing a vibrant, inclusive arts community right here in South Charlotte.

Come for the conversation, stay for the connections—and help shape what’s next for the arts in our area.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Includes happy hour entry, a drink ticket, and complimentary small bites. Registration is $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Purchase tickets here: https://givebutter.com/Sept-meet-mingle-C4Arts

ABOUT CHARLOTTE CENTER FOR THE ARTS:

Charlotte Center for the Arts is addressing South Charlotte’s lack of arts infrastructure by developing a Community Arts Hub and a future 100,000 sq. ft. building and campus with performance, studio, and gathering spaces, ensuring equitable access to the arts for a rapidly growing region.

Together, we are creating an accessible and affordable hub that fosters performance, exhibition, and education, breaking down barriers for artists and audiences while building a vibrant, collaborative arts community that positions South Charlotte as a premier cultural destination. For more info visit: https://www.artscenterclt.org