Merry Mayhem 2026

Get ready for an afternoon of mischief, merriment and holiday magic at Waverly! Join us on Saturday, December 5, from 11 AM-2 PM for Merry Mayhem, a festive, family-friendly celebration filled with seasonal surprises and fun for all ages.

Meet our mischievous holiday duo and enjoy an afternoon of festive activities, including:

- Snow and holiday fun

- Festive crafts

- Face painting

- Balloon creations

- Hot cocoa and sweet treats for the first 500 attendees who register at the event

Spread a Little Holiday Cheer!

We're collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Guests are encouraged to bring donations, including canned meats and fish, peanut butter, beans, canned fruit, and low-sodium soups and vegetables.

Bring the whole family and celebrate the season with an afternoon of holiday fun, sweet treats and merry memories at Waverly!

Activities, supplies and treats are available while supplies last.