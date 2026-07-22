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Motown and More: Volume II in the Davis Theatre

Motown and More: Volume II in the Davis Theatre

Dawn Anthony returns with even more Motown hits in Motown & More: Volume II. Get ready to sing, dance, and feel the groove on a high-energy journey through the legendary music and rich history of Motown, its cultural impact, and the artists who defined an era. Homegrown in Midland, Dawn Anthony brings the golden era of Motown to life with her powerful vocals.

Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 21 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

Dawn Anthony
https://www.dawnanthonysings.com/
Davis Theatre
65 Union Street South
Concord, North Carolina 28025
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org