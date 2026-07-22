Motown and More: Volume II in the Davis Theatre
Motown and More: Volume II in the Davis Theatre
Dawn Anthony returns with even more Motown hits in Motown & More: Volume II. Get ready to sing, dance, and feel the groove on a high-energy journey through the legendary music and rich history of Motown, its cultural impact, and the artists who defined an era. Homegrown in Midland, Dawn Anthony brings the golden era of Motown to life with her powerful vocals.
Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 21 May 2027
Event Supported By
Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
Artist Group Info
Dawn Anthony