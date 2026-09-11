Murder, Music & Caravaggio

Few artists transformed the visual world as dramatically as Caravaggio. His revolutionary use of light and shadow, and his notoriously violent life, changed the course of Western art forever.

This theatrical production explores both Caravaggio’s artistic vision and turbulent biography through a newly created pastiche opera assembled from scenes by Bach, Stradella, Monteverdi, and other Baroque composers. Staged and visually inspired by Caravaggio’s paintings, the evening follows the artist’s story while bringing his signature chiaroscuro aesthetic to life through music, theater, and movement.

Featuring soprano Laura Bohn, theorbo player John Lenti, and a talented ensemble of vocalists and instrumentalists, the production creates an immersive portrait of the artist and the extraordinary world of Baroque Rome.

Each concert with 7th Street celebrates the Charlotte community with complimentary wine and food, with parking included. Your ticket also helps bring acclaimed music and artists to underserved audiences in shelters, hospitals, schools, and beyond.

