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Music for the Spirits 2026

Music for the Spirits 2026

Get ready for an evening of thrilling music, haunting harmonies, and festive fall fun! Join us for Music for the Spirits, a seasonal concert featuring a wickedly entertaining lineup of spooky symphonic favorites.

Experience the kinetic energy of Eric Whitacre’s Ghost Train and the macabre spellwork of Randall Standridge’s The Witching Hour. Keep your eyes open—word on the street is a hitchhiking ghost or two might just materialize in the aisles to enjoy the show!

Whether you're a lover of atmospheric music or just looking for a fun community outing, this concert is sure to lift your spirits.

Park Road Baptist Church
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Charlotte Pride Band
charlotteprideband@gmail.com
http://www.charlotteprideband.org
Park Road Baptist Church
3900 Park Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28209