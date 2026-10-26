"Native Americans in the Armed Forces"
"Native Americans in the Armed Forces"
Presented by Joshua Shumak, member of the South Carolina Humanities Speaker’s Bureau. This lecture is a tribute to Native American service members from South Carolina and beyond, focusing on their roles and sacrifices in the US military throughout history, including contemporary service.
Presented in person and virtually, sponsored by South Carolina Humanities. To attend via Zoom, register via this link: https://bit.ly/4yPLO09
Special reception in honor of the exhibit “Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces” to follow at 4pm.
Held in conjunction with USC Lancaster's 21st Annual Native American Studies Celebration.
Native American Studies Center
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu