NC Fossil Club Fossil Fair
NC Fossil Club Fossil Fair
This community celebration of North Carolina's rich fossil heritage brings together amateur fossil hunters, collectors, students, and educators for a day of discovery, learning, and sharing.
Whether you're a lifelong collector with a cabinet full of finds or you're just getting curious about what's buried beneath our state, there's something here for you. Browse show-and-tell tables, swap tips on where and how to hunt for fossils, and enjoy hands-on activities for kids.
Catawba Science Center
Free wit admission to CSC.
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NEHICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org