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NC Fossil Club Fossil Fair

NC Fossil Club Fossil Fair

This community celebration of North Carolina's rich fossil heritage brings together amateur fossil hunters, collectors, students, and educators for a day of discovery, learning, and sharing.

Whether you're a lifelong collector with a cabinet full of finds or you're just getting curious about what's buried beneath our state, there's something here for you. Browse show-and-tell tables, swap tips on where and how to hunt for fossils, and enjoy hands-on activities for kids.

Catawba Science Center
Free wit admission to CSC.
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/

Artist Group Info

marketing@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NE
HICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/events/50years