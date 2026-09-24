NC Missions of Mercy

The North Carolina Dental Society Foundation’s Missions of Mercy program is hosting a free two-day dental clinic , October 2–3, 2026. More than 600 adults are expected to receive free care ,including cleanings, fillings, partials, extractions ,from volunteer dentists and hygienists across the state. The clinic is open to the public, adults, 18 and up.

Location: City Church

3100 City Church Street

Gastonia, NC 28056

Dates: October 2-3, 2026

Hours: Doors open at 6:00 a.m. each day, first-come, first-served. No registration required.

Services: Exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, and extractions — all completely free of charge

Expected Attendance: 600+ patients over two days