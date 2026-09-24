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NC Missions of Mercy

NC Missions of Mercy

The North Carolina Dental Society Foundation’s Missions of Mercy program is hosting a free two-day dental clinic , October 2–3, 2026. More than 600 adults are expected to receive free care ,including cleanings, fillings, partials, extractions ,from volunteer dentists and hygienists across the state. The clinic is open to the public, adults, 18 and up.
Location: City Church
3100 City Church Street
Gastonia, NC 28056
Dates: October 2-3, 2026
Hours: Doors open at 6:00 a.m. each day, first-come, first-served. No registration required.
Services: Exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, and extractions — all completely free of charge
Expected Attendance: 600+ patients over two days

City church
06:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

NC Dental Society Foundation
NCdentalfoundation.org
City church
3100 City Church
Gastonia, North Carolina 28056
ncdentalfoundation.org