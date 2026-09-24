NC Missions of Mercy
NC Missions of Mercy
The North Carolina Dental Society Foundation’s Missions of Mercy program is hosting a free two-day dental clinic , October 2–3, 2026. More than 600 adults are expected to receive free care ,including cleanings, fillings, partials, extractions ,from volunteer dentists and hygienists across the state. The clinic is open to the public, adults, 18 and up.
Location: City Church
3100 City Church Street
Gastonia, NC 28056
Dates: October 2-3, 2026
Hours: Doors open at 6:00 a.m. each day, first-come, first-served. No registration required.
Services: Exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, and extractions — all completely free of charge
Expected Attendance: 600+ patients over two days
City church
06:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
NC Dental Society Foundation