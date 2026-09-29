Neighbor of the Year
Neighbor of the Year
Celebrate the annual Neighbor of the Year Breakfast—our first
November gathering! Enjoy a fulfilling morning with delicious food,
holiday activities, and recognition of neighbors making lasting
change in Charlotte. Meet Your Neighbor with inspiring stories of
resilience and discover how SHC provides stability, dignity, and
hope through supportive housing.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Supportive Housing Communities
shc@aplacetoliveagain.org
Covenant Presbyterian Church
1000 E Morehead StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
sinead@livelung.org