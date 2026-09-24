Neighborhood Cleanup

🧹 Neighborhood Clean Up with Pilot Brewing 🍻

⏰ Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Help us keep Plaza Midwood beautiful! Join Pilot Brewing and our community partners for a fun morning of cleaning up the neighborhood.

There's no registration, no supplies to bring, and no experience needed—just show up ready to help make a difference!

Here's what's included:

☕ 10:30 AM: Free coffee for all volunteers from Charleston Coffee Roasters

🧤 Cleanup supplies provided by Keep Charlotte Beautiful

🥗 11:45 AM: Complimentary lunch from YaFo Kitchen for volunteers

🍺 Every volunteer receives 2 free Pilot Brewing beers (or a non-alcoholic option)

Grab a friend, meet your neighbors, and spend the morning giving back to the community we all love. Together, we can make a big impact—one block at a time.

No sign-up required. Just show up ready to help! 💙✈️