NEW!!! VR Experience with IMMOTION-Shark Dive
NEW!!! VR Experience with IMMOTION-Shark Dive
Dive into adventure with our NEW IMMOTION VR Experience: Shark Dive, launching May 22nd at CSC!
Get up close with the incredible sharks of Tiger Beach in this thrilling, immersive underwater experience. No wetsuit required.
Catawba Science Center
Members: $5 | Non-Members: $7
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:30 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:30 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
Artist Group Info
info@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NEHICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org