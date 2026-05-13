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NEW!!! VR Experience with IMMOTION-Shark Dive

NEW!!! VR Experience with IMMOTION-Shark Dive

Dive into adventure with our NEW IMMOTION VR Experience: Shark Dive, launching May 22nd at CSC!

Get up close with the incredible sharks of Tiger Beach in this thrilling, immersive underwater experience. No wetsuit required.

Catawba Science Center
Members: $5 | Non-Members: $7
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:30 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/

Artist Group Info

info@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NE
HICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/events/50years