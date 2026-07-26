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NFCI School Supply Giveaway and Community Day

NFCI School Supply Giveaway and Community Day

New Foundation Church International (NFCI) is hosting its annual School Supply Giveaway and Community Day on Saturday, August 8, 2026 from 11am to 3pm to ensure that local students begin the school year prepared, confident, and ready to succeed with adequate school supplies and resources to thrive at the start of the school year. The NFCI School Supply Giveaway and Community Day seeks to remove that burden while creating a positive and uplifting experience for children and their families. Contact Ivory Stanback at ivory.nfcclt@gmail.com or 704-517-8327.

New Foundation Church International
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

New Foundation Church International
704-517-8327
ivory.nfcclt@gmail.com
https://www.newfoundationchurch.com/event-details/back-to-school-bookbag-giveaway-1
New Foundation Church International
8721 Sidney Circle STE 600-700
Charlotte, North Carolina 28269