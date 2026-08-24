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No One is Self-Made: An Evening with Dr. Key Hallmon

No One is Self-Made: An Evening with Dr. Key Hallmon

Dr. Key Hallmon believes no one is truly self-made. So, who helped make you?

Join us on September 16 for an evening fireside chat with acclaimed entrepreneur, civic leader, and bestselling author Dr. Key Hallmon, author of No One Is Self-Made.

Through an intimate conversation, Dr. Key will explore the people, relationships, and communities that shape our paths—and what it means to intentionally build a village that helps us flourish in business and in life. Dr. Hallmon challenges the myth of individual achievement and offers a bold vision for how entrepreneurs, organizations, and communities can thrive through intentional collaboration.

Come for an evening of storytelling, reflection, and conversation about success, community, belonging, and the power of recognizing that none of us gets where we’re going alone.

Levine Museum of the New South
$25
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Levine Museum of the New South
9198189790
mfleming@museumofthenewsouth.org
https://www.museumofthenewsouth.org/events/southernaccentsaneveningofmusic/
Levine Museum of the New South
401 S Tryon Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202