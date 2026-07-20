© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NoDa Bizarre: All Arts Festival

NoDa Bizarre: All Arts Festival

NoDa Bizarre Returns August 1!

Celebrate local creativity at this free, family-friendly outdoor market features 75+ local artists and makers, live music, delicious food vendors, interactive activities, a community raffle and silent auction, and more.

Browse one-of-a-kind handmade goods, enjoy great food and entertainment, and spend the day supporting Charlotte's thriving creative community.

Whether you're shopping for unique finds or simply looking for a fun summer outing, NoDa Bizarre offers something for everyone. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

Johnston YMCA
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

NoDa NBA
board@noda.org
noda.org
Johnston YMCA
3025 N. Davidson Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28205
nodabizarre@noda.org
noda.org/nodabizarre