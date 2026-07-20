NoDa Bizarre: All Arts Festival

NoDa Bizarre Returns August 1!

Celebrate local creativity at this free, family-friendly outdoor market features 75+ local artists and makers, live music, delicious food vendors, interactive activities, a community raffle and silent auction, and more.

Browse one-of-a-kind handmade goods, enjoy great food and entertainment, and spend the day supporting Charlotte's thriving creative community.

Whether you're shopping for unique finds or simply looking for a fun summer outing, NoDa Bizarre offers something for everyone. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.