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North Carolina Baroque Orchestra 15th Anniversary Concert

North Carolina Baroque Orchestra 15th Anniversary Concert

The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra is excited to celebrate its 15th Anniversary with you!
Artistic director Frances Blaker will lead the orchestra of specialist musicians performing on Baroque period instruments including strings, theorbo, bassoon, flutes and oboes in a program spanning music from the early Baroque through the early Classical eras.
The flutes and bassoon will be featured in a charming concerto grosso by Geminiani, and the oboes will shine in a gorgeous concerto by Telemann. The strings have their moment in the spotlight sharing their glorious string sounds with you in Georg Muffat’s stunning Passacaglia and a lovely and familiar Mozart Divertimento. You’ll hear the entire orchestra come to life in a Symphony by J.C Bach, a heartrending mini-suite of music by Rameau and an arrangement for our full orchestra of J.S. Bach’s magnificent Brandenburg Concerto no. 3!

Sunday, October 4th at 3:00pm
Providence United Methodist Church
2810 Providence Rd., Charlotte
$20 Tickets at the door or bit.ly/ncbo_15th_2
nobody turned away due to lack of funds

https://www.ncbaroqueorchestra.org/
Questions? ncbaroqueorchestra@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/ncbaroqueorchestra

Providence United Methodist Church
$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Carolina Baroque Orchestra
ncbaroqueorchestra@gmail.com
https://www.ncbaroqueorchestra.org/
Providence United Methodist Church
2810 Providence Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28211
704-366-7442
lhelveston@providenceumc.org
Providenceumc.org/music