North Carolina Baroque Orchestra presents "King Arthur" a charming semi-opera in English

North Carolina Baroque Orchestra

Presents

Henry Purcell’s “King Arthur”

Vocal Soloists:

Kathryn Knauer, soprano - LaDejia Douglas, mezzo

Charles Humphries, countertenor - James Allen, tenor

Adrian Smith, bass

with

Royal Voices of Charlotte choir- Queens University, directed by Justin Smith

This charming semi-opera in English tells the story of the defeat of the invading Saxons by Arthur and his Bold Britons. The musicians of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra will perform on Baroque period instruments and will be joined by professional vocal soloists and the Royal Voices of Charlotte choir directed by Justin Smith.

Concerts:

Friday, September 25th at 7:30pm

Belk Chapel,Queens University

287 Radcliffe Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28274

Tickets for Belk Chapel at bit.ly/ncbo_kingarthur

Information: https://www.ncbaroqueorchestra.org/

Questions: ncbaroqueorchestra@gmail.com