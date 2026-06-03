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North Carolina Baroque Orchestra presents "King Arthur" a charming semi-opera in English

North Carolina Baroque Orchestra presents "King Arthur" a charming semi-opera in English

North Carolina Baroque Orchestra 
Presents
Henry Purcell’s “King Arthur” 

Vocal Soloists:
Kathryn Knauer, soprano - LaDejia Douglas, mezzo
Charles Humphries, countertenor - James Allen, tenor
Adrian Smith, bass
with
Royal Voices of Charlotte choir- Queens University, directed by Justin Smith

This charming semi-opera in English tells the story of the defeat of the invading Saxons by Arthur and his Bold Britons. The musicians of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra will perform on Baroque period instruments and will be joined by professional vocal soloists and the Royal Voices of Charlotte choir directed by Justin Smith.

Concerts:
Friday, September 25th at 7:30pm
Belk Chapel,Queens University
287 Radcliffe Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28274
Tickets for Belk Chapel at bit.ly/ncbo_kingarthur
Information: https://www.ncbaroqueorchestra.org/
Questions: ncbaroqueorchestra@gmail.com

Belk Chapel
$0-$25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Carolina Baroque Orchestra
https://www.ncbaroqueorchestra.org/
Belk Chapel
2234 Radcliffe Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207