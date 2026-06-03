North Carolina Baroque Orchestra presents "King Arthur" a charming semi-opera in English
North Carolina Baroque Orchestra presents "King Arthur" a charming semi-opera in English
North Carolina Baroque Orchestra
Presents
Henry Purcell’s “King Arthur”
Vocal Soloists:
Kathryn Knauer, soprano - LaDejia Douglas, mezzo
Charles Humphries, countertenor - James Allen, tenor
Adrian Smith, bass
with
Royal Voices of Charlotte choir- Queens University, directed by Justin Smith
This charming semi-opera in English tells the story of the defeat of the invading Saxons by Arthur and his Bold Britons. The musicians of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra will perform on Baroque period instruments and will be joined by professional vocal soloists and the Royal Voices of Charlotte choir directed by Justin Smith.
Concerts:
Friday, September 25th at 7:30pm
Belk Chapel,Queens University
287 Radcliffe Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28274
Tickets for Belk Chapel at bit.ly/ncbo_kingarthur
Information: https://www.ncbaroqueorchestra.org/
Questions: ncbaroqueorchestra@gmail.com