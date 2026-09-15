Once upon a fall festival
Once upon a fall festival
Join Charlotte Area Drag Story Hour for a magical afternoon of storybook fall fun at Piedmont UU Church! Bring the whole family out for storytime sessions, pumpkin painting, seasonal crafts, karaoke, and our featured costume contest. This is a fundraiser for Charlotte Area Drag Story Hour, however admission is free.
Piedmont UU Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gender Education Network
info@gendereducationnetwork.org
Artist Group Info
josh.j.jernigan@gmail.com
Piedmont UU Church
9704 Mallard Creek RdCharlotte, North Carolina 28262