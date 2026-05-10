Open Mic Night: Was the Journey Worth It?

Charlotte Writers Club presents Open Mic Night! There are 12 sign up slots for readers, however, there is a waitlist for the day of and we encourage anyone who is interested to come and bring something to read in case there is there is time. Readers must read their original work and will have 7 minutes to read.

To read, please register at: Charlotte Writers Club/Events

This event is FREE to attend, though we request that everyone please purchase something to support our partner, Mugs Coffee.