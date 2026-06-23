OVC’s Summer Concert 2026: You Better Sing!
OVC’s Summer Concert 2026: You Better Sing!
Close out the season with One Voice Chorus in a show where the only rule is: don’t hold back. You Better Sing! is our karaoke-inspired, high-energy, belt-it-out celebration of the songs you love and the joy of singing loud and proud together.
From guilty pleasures to iconic anthems, this interactive concert puts the audience in the spotlight, with moments to sing along and relive your favorite karaoke bangers. Campy? Yes. Cathartic? Definitely. Queer? Always. So warm up those vocal cords, grab your friends, and get ready to join the chorus! Whether you’re ready to belt it out or just listen, there’s a place for you at this show. No pressure, all joy!
Parking: Free parking available at 163 W. Ninth St.
The First United Methodist Church in Charlotte
35
07:30 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Jun 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
One Voice Chorus of Charlotte
980-222-2435
marketing@onevoicechorus.com
Artist Group Info
courtneydawn526@gmail.com
The First United Methodist Church in Charlotte
501 North Tryon StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28202
704-333-9081
office@charlottefirst.org