Party in the Park: Father's Day
Party in the Park: Father's Day
Enjoy an afternoon of live music with the Mike Strauss Band, food trucks, a cash bar, and free museum admission. Create a custom recycled bow tie with artist and jewelry maker Kimberly Turner and then show it off with a commemorative photo under the balloon arch.
Mint Museum Randolph
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Mint Museum
704-337-2000
info@mintmuseum.org
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph RoadCharlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043372000