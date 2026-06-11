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Party in the Park: Father's Day

Party in the Park: Father's Day

Enjoy an afternoon of live music with the Mike Strauss Band, food trucks, a cash bar, and free museum admission. Create a custom recycled bow tie with artist and jewelry maker Kimberly Turner and then show it off with a commemorative photo under the balloon arch.

Mint Museum Randolph
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Mint Museum
704-337-2000
info@mintmuseum.org
https://www.mintmuseum.org/
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043372000