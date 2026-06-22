Party in the Park with Sustain Charlotte

Join us at Kilborne Park in east Charlotte for a community gathering to celebrate all we’ve accomplished together so far this year!

Whether you’ve followed Sustain Charlotte for years or this is your first event, we’d love to see you.

We’ll be set up in the medium shelter and will provide light refreshments from some wonderful local businesses, family-friendly games and activities, and plenty of opportunities to connect with Sustain Charlotte staff, board members, and fellow supporters. Stop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

We’ll host some FUN games for the family and lead a short nature hike!

Kids can enjoy the playground, adults can try disc golf, and everyone can explore the park’s trails. And, of course, we’d love to answer your questions about transportation, smart growth, housing, or Charlotte’s future.

Please RSVP so we can plan accordingly, and don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions. We hope to see you there!

While we won’t have childcare available, you’re welcome to bring your kids and supervise them.

Kilborne Park can be reached by CATS bus routes #9 or 17, which have stops a few blocks away on Central Ave. We encourage you to walk, bike, ride public transit, or carpool if those are options for you.

Accessibility: We want this event to be welcoming and accessible for everyone. If you require accommodations due to a disability, please contact Meg at meg.fencil@sustaincharlotte.org. 72-hour notice is appreciated to allow us time to ensure we fully meet your needs.